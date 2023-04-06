Jeopardy contestant responds to hateful comments with kind gesture

This Jeopardy! contestant is not letting haters get to him.

Brian Henegar, from LaFollette, Tennessee, first appeared on the game show Tuesday night where he won and advanced to the next round which aired on Wednesday.

Henegar, who has a distinct moustache, won again on Wednesday night and is slated to appear on Thursday evening's show as the two-day champion.

So far his winnings total $43,000.

He’s called the experience, “an explosion of every emotion you can imagine” adding that being Jeopardy! Champion is one of his greatest dreams.

On social media, fans of Jeopardy! have wished Henegar good luck as he continues to dominate in the trivia game show. He occasionally responds to them or re-tweets their kind messages.

However, there are also people mocking Henegar for his moustache and comparing it to the German dictator Adolf Hitler who was responsible for the murder of over 16 million people.

On Twitter, one person wrote, “Brian Henegar on Jeopardy this week looks just like Hitler.”

Another tweeted, “Is it me or does Brian in Jeopardy resemble Adolf Hitler?”

The Jeopardy! contestant took to his social media to ask people to stop comparing him to the dictator adding that the comments were hurtful.

In response, he told fans he would be shaving his moustache and making a donation to the Anti-Defamation League, “That way some good will come from your hate.”

People applauded Henegar’s efforts to not engage with trolls and instead make a positive impact.

“I'm sorry people are jerks, but donating to the ADL is a perfect response,” Even wrote.

“Donating to the ADL is pure class. I’ll be rooting for you tonight,” another Twitter user said.

Later on, Henegar said instead of shaving his moustache he would grow it into a goatee.

That's what you call killing them with kindness.

