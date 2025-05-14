Jeremy Clarkson addresses Kaleb Cooper's 'replacement' on Clarkson's Farm

Jeremy Clarkson has addressed Kaleb Cooper's 'replacement' on Clarkson's Farm after fans began speculating about his future on the show.

The trailer for the fourth series of the show featured a new farmhand named Harriet Cowan, which led some to believe that Cooper would no longer be appearing in the hit Prime Video series.

However, Clarkson posted a new video on Twitter/X, telling his followers that Cooper hadn’t been replaced.

“There has been lots of reports that Kaleb has been 'replaced' - well, no he hasn't,” Clarkson said.





“What happened is this, he went away on his speaking tour for a couple of months because he imagined that after four years, I'd be able to manage on my own, and I didn't - I made a complete mess of everything and had to bring in a young farmer called Harriet.”

Clarkson went on to say: “Harriet is brilliant and looked after the fort until he got back. That is it - that's the story!”





Cooper has been on a UK speaking tour, posting pictures from UK venues on Instagram over recent months.

In the meantime, Harriet can be seen in the trailer for the new series helping out on the farm, feeding animals and putting up fences.

Harriet, who is a qualified nurse, will appear on the show when it returns on May 23.





Meanwhile, it was previously confirmed that the Prince of Wales is to appear on an episode of Clarkson’s Farm , and revealed that Prince George will be among the fans tuning in.

Why not read…

Jeremy Clarkson 'declares victory' after Elon Musk sued him for giving Tesla a bad review 17 years ago

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings