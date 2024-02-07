Jimmy Kimmel names the one thing Trump and Elvis will have in common

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel mocked former President Donald Trump on Monday night, after he claimed to look like Elvis.

Whilst on the campaign trail for the 2024 Presidential election, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social decided to get his supporters views on whether or not he looked like the "King of Rock and Roll."

"For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike," Mr Trump posted on Saturday, alongside an image comprising half of Elvis' face lined up with half of his own.

“Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?”

And Kimmel had the best response on his show to Trump's question.

“I think you’ve embarrassed yourself again,” he said.

He then went on to joke that the two men have a list of qualities in common. “They both have amazing heads of hair, they both live in a lavish southern estate ... and they both have their own trademark dance moves,” Mr Kimmel said.

Sharing a photo of Mr Trump eating KFC on his private jet, he then joked that both men were “totally under the control and influence of The Kernel."

Kimmel then said that the only true commonality the 45th President has with Elvis, "is that he too will die on the toilet, eating an RB’s beef and cheddar, with a fried banana on it”.

Elvis died at the age of 42 after he was found face down on the bathroom floor of his Graceland home, where he appeared to have fallen from the toilet.

The autopsy revealed that Elvis had died of a heart attack, likely due to years of drug abuse and diet of junk food leading up to his death.

Trump is also known for enjoying junk food, especially Diet Coke.

The Truth Social post from Trump isn't the first time he's compared himself to Elvis.

During a rally in 2018, Trump told the crowd he had been compared to the rock and roll legend growing up.

“I shouldn’t say this, you’ll say I’m very conceited, because I’m not, but other than the blonde hair when I was growing up they said I looked like Elvis,” Mr Trump said. “Can you believe it? I always considered that a great compliment.”

Trump has previously compared himself to other historical figures such as George Washington and Jesus Christ.

