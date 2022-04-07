Jimmy Kimmel makes joke about slapping Marjorie Taylor Greene

Jimmy Kimmel is going viral for a joke made about Marjorie Taylor Greene - which has even led to her going to the police.

Greene has recently made comments branding US judge, Ketanji Brown Jackson as “pro-paedophile" during her confirmation process.

“Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?” Kimmel said, referencing the actor’s infamous slap of Chris Rock during this year’s Oscars ceremony.

“ABC, this threat of violence against me by Jimmy Kimmel has been filed with the Capitol Police,” Greene responded by posting on social media.

