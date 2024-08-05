The Last of Us Season Two teaser sends fans into meltdown

HBO has posted a teaser for The Last of Us season two on social media, also confirming a release window of 2025, and it has sent fans into meltdown.

The hit adaptation is based on developer Naughty Dog's game series for PlayStation, with the first season focusing on events in the first game and the second season understood to be focusing on what happens in the first portion of the second game.

If a third season is commissioned, it's understood this will focus on events in the latter part of that game.

The first season of The Last of Us takes place 20 years after the fall of civilisation - Joel is hired to smuggle Ellie out of a quarantine zone but what starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal journey across America.

The Last of Us: Part II game is set five years after the events of the first and focuses on the story of two characters' lives who intertwine.

The game was released in 2020 and was remastered at the start of 2024.

HBO previously shared first images of the upcoming season and has now ramped up hype for it by sharing a teaser trailer.

The teaser is only 20 seconds or so long and Joel is asked about what he did to Ellie, to which he replied: "I saved her."

Along with the lines of dialogue are scenes from the new season featuring a first look at new characters, locations and story events.

There's hype from fans at seeing Abby for the first time.

Bloody Disgusting previously reported Gabriel Luna returns as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria.

New cast members include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny and a guest star from Catherine O'Hara.

