Liam Neeson has admitted to feeling "uncomfortable" during his appearance on The View after one host expressed their crush on the actor.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the 70-year-old actor recalled expecting to have a conversation about gun control – but instead was faced with a compilation of Joy Behar thirsting over him.

"I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, oh, this will be great," Neeson recalled about the episode that aired last week.

"They’re talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it’s an American problem. I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion," he explained.

He told Rolling Stone he was unimpressed by the interview's detour, which focused on "all this BS with Joy and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I’ve known Whoopi [Goldberg] for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn’t impressed."

"The segment’s all about this thirteen, fourteen-year-old crush. It’s just a bit embarrassing," he added.

The segment certainly divided social media, with hundreds flocking to Twitter with their takes.



Conservative political Campaigns and Strategy Peter C Barnes said: "You kind of have to agree with #LiamNeeson. If it were 4 men confessing to a crush on a actress the reaction would be very different. Why is this acceptable?"



Another reiterated: "That was pretty embarrassing. Just imagine if it was a man gushing over a woman like that and saying I want to be taken by you, et cetera. Made me cringe. Poor Liam. He looked so uncomfortable."

Meanwhile, fans of the show were ecstatic to see Beher meeting her idol, with one writing: "Awe so happy Joy got to meet her Liam Neeson. Such a cute segment!"

Another added: "Love it!! Seeing you girls at the table with Liam Neeson priceless. I’m with Joy he’s my favorite too"

Indy100 reached out to The View for comment.



