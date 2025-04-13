“About Damn Time” singer Lizzo was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this week, and while the actors and comics took aim at Donald Trump with a parody of HBO series The White Lotus, the musician called out the US president in a thinly veiled fashion which viewers are calling “legendary”.

Performing on a US flag-inspired stage, the artist – real name Melissa Jefferson – was seen sporting a black T-shirt with the word ‘Tariffied’ on it while singing “Love In Real Life” and “Still Bad”, in what was clearly a reference to Trump’s global tariffs (now paused for 90 days) which have sparked an economic crisis.

Then, as host Jon Hamm brought the show to a close, with A Real Pain star Kieran Culkin also on stage with him, Lizzo was seen sporting a different shirt which read “Black women were right”.

Lizzo’s latest swipes at Trump have since been praised by fans on Twitter/X:

One user leant into the ‘tariff’ puns themselves and said Lizzo was “tariffic”:

Another described it as “iconic”:

The rapper has been vocal in her criticism of Trump, and appeared at a campaign rally for the Democrats’ presidential nominee Kamala Harris in October last year, delivering a speech which took aim at the Republican’s claims that the “whole country will end up being like Detroit” if Harris won the election and it will “have a mess on [its] hands”.

She clapped back: “Proud like Detroit, resilient like Detroit. We’re talking about the same Detroit that innovated the auto industry and the music industry, so put some respect on Detroit’s name!”

