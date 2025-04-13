Last night's episode of Saturday Night Live (12 April) hit all the right notes - Jon Hamm returned as host, Lizzo played musical guest - and 'Donald Trump' starred in The White Lotus.

That's right, amid a week of HBO finales and tariffs, the NBC show this week used one of its hilarious sketches to marry the two together, and make Trump the leading role in 'The White Potus'.

In true White Lotus fashion, the sketch saw the entire First Family go to The White Lotus, with the president in the role of Jason Isaacs' character, Timothy Ratliff.

Of course, it wasn't actually Trump, but rather the show's impersonator-in-residence, James Austin Johnson.

Jon Hamm stepped into the role of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka Trump (as Piper Ratliff) and Lizzo as spa manager Belinda.

They were joined by Beck Bennett and Alex Moffat, who were Putin and Eric Trump respectively.





"We are so lucky that America will always be a rich and powerful nation...I mean can you imagine how awful it would be if America lost all its money?", says Chloe Fineman as Ivanka Trump (in Parkey Posey's signature voice), while a Trump-ified Timothy Ratliff zones out at the opposite side of the table.

He then glances down at his phone to see a headline read: "Trump triggers worldwide recession", in reference to the tariff drama of the last week.

Attention then turned to 'RFK Jr' (who was imitating Walton Goggins' Rick), ranting about fluoride in drinking water, and vaccines laced with measles.

SNL: The White 'Potus' spin-off sees Trump join iconic HBO show NBC

Sarah Sherman, an SNL regular, plays Aimee Lou Wood's Chelsea, complete with her signature teeth and Mancunian accent.

The sketch ends with Trump contemplating life (how very Timothy Ratliff), when Putin comes up behind him in a sultry manner.

"Vladimir, I think we're all having weird dreams", he tells him.

The hilarious sketch is an otherworldly version of the hit HBO show, and fans can't get enough of it.

"Brilliant! So good to see Alex Moffat and Beck Bennett again! Best sketch of the night!", one person commented.

"I haven't seen any of The White Lotus but I liked it anyway", another added.

"Award winner, the whole show", someone else chimed in.

Let's hope they keep Trump and Putin firmly out of season 4 casting.

