Trump press secretary claims administration has had ‘wins after wins’ every week

In the week that Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on the global tariffs which sent the US economy into freefall, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has toldFox Newsthat there are “wins after wins after wins every single week".

Speaking to Sean Hannity on Friday (11 April), Leavitt also claimed “every cabinet secretary is a rock star”, despite defense secretary Pete Hegseth recently facing calls to resign and widespread criticism after a journalist for The Atlantic was added to a Signal group chat discussing upcoming strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

She continued: “There is so much good news flowing out of this administration every day. It’s definitely hard for the media to keep up with, they don’t know how to cover this administration, they are grasping at straws.

“It’s easy to talk to the press every day because President Trump is doing exactly what he promised the American people he would, and there are wins after wins after wins every single week at this White House.”

Crikey.

Needless to say, Leavitt’s rosy picture of the chaotic Trump administration hasn’t gone down well on social media:

One investment banker responded with a frank recap of recent crises, stating the situation isn’t “good news” but rather “chaos repackaged as propaganda”:

Another wrote that Leavitt talking about “rock stars” makes it sound like she’s “announcing Coachella”, the music and arts festival currently underway in Indio, California.

It wasn’t the only unusual situation involving Leavitt to occur this week, as one White House reporter asked her on Friday if she would consider “releasing the president’s fitness plan” because the US president is looking “healthier than ever before”.

Weird.

