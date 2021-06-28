Love Island 2021 episode one: All the best memes and reactions as the villa reopens its doors

Love Island made its triumphant return today as 11 contestants unpacked their bikinis and swim trunks and committed themselves to a summer of love, lust, or at least a lot more Instagram followers.

Nothing much happened, except the singletons coupled up, played some Incredibly Year Eleven Energy truth or dare games and learnt that a new arrival would enter the next day to shake everything up.

And with Love Island back, Love Island commentary too returned with a force. ITV hub crashed, Twitter became a frenzy and the nation united to decide who they loved, who they hated, and what they thought of people’s outfits.

It has been, of course, brilliant already. Here is a taste of some of the best reactions and memes to come out of episode one of the hit show:

Some people fancied Brad:

Others were concerned about Hugo not being picked by any of the girls and compared him to Dr Alex from 2018’s series:

Many were disappointed by the show’s slow start:

And everyone thought, correctly, that the memes were the best part of the show:

Love Island is on every single weekday night at 9pm on ITV. What did we do to deserve such joy?