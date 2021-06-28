Love Island 2021 episode one: All the best memes and reactions as the villa reopens its doors

Kate Plummer
Monday 28 June 2021 23:01
TV

Love Island made its triumphant return today as 11 contestants unpacked their bikinis and swim trunks and committed themselves to a summer of love, lust, or at least a lot more Instagram followers.

Nothing much happened, except the singletons coupled up, played some Incredibly Year Eleven Energy truth or dare games and learnt that a new arrival would enter the next day to shake everything up.

And with Love Island back, Love Island commentary too returned with a force. ITV hub crashed, Twitter became a frenzy and the nation united to decide who they loved, who they hated, and what they thought of people’s outfits.

It has been, of course, brilliant already. Here is a taste of some of the best reactions and memes to come out of episode one of the hit show:

Recommended

Some people fancied Brad:

Others were concerned about Hugo not being picked by any of the girls and compared him to Dr Alex from 2018’s series:

Many were disappointed by the show’s slow start:

And everyone thought, correctly, that the memes were the best part of the show:

Love Island is on every single weekday night at 9pm on ITV. What did we do to deserve such joy?

