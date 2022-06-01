Everyone's favourite summer reality show isn't even back yet but the hype around it certainly is.
Love Island, that glorious pantomime of chaos, airs next week and we can't wait to watch single people parade around a villa in Mallorca, sun cream and terrible chat in tow.
The internet clearly can't wait either as people have already been sharing memes online, sharing their thoughts about the contestants that have been announced, and offering a steady crescendo of anticipation leading up to the (objectively and verifiable) best eight weeks of the year.
Here are a few of our favourites because if Love Island is a cake then undoubtedly memes and reactions are its icings, and how could we eat a cake without icing?
Some people remarked on the age of the contestants:
\u201c19 year old go on Love Island and are like "I've never had a long term relationship"\u201d— Bolu Babalola \ud83c\udf6f\ud83c\udf36 (@Bolu Babalola \ud83c\udf6f\ud83c\udf36) 1654031007
\u201cA Love Island contestant this year was born in 2003.\n\nI feel sick.\u201d— Kirstie \ud83e\udd0d (@Kirstie \ud83e\udd0d) 1653979383
Others criticised the photographer charged with doing the promo shots of the islanders-to-be:
\u201cI can tell that the Love Island photographer doesn\u2019t get fed during shoots.\u201d— Vanessa (@Vanessa) 1653901113
\u201cThe love island photographer back with violence I see\u201d— flamin nora (@flamin nora) 1653897883
\u201cThere\u2019s something very Les Mis about the Love Island promo pics this year\u201d— Harrison Brocklehurst (@Harrison Brocklehurst) 1653986221
Fans reminisced about series gone by:
\u201cit\u2019s been years and curtis from love island saying he doesnt wanna cuddle bc he wants to get up and make coffee for everyone still sends me into orbit\u201d— meg (@meg) 1653872828
\u201cLove island should bring back the smoking area and unlimited alcohol bc that\u2019s where the drama was at \ud83d\udc40 #loveisland\u201d— \u1d1b\u1d00s\u029c\u1d00 \u029f\u1d0f\u1d1c\u026as\u1d07 | =\ud83e\udd8b (@\u1d1b\u1d00s\u029c\u1d00 \u029f\u1d0f\u1d1c\u026as\u1d07 | =\ud83e\udd8b) 1653402312
And others just simply couldn't contain their excitement:
\u201cthis season of love island better not be crap, will watch regardless but pls man\u201d— anj (@anj) 1653899475
\u201ci apologise for the woman i\u2019ll become when love island starts\u201d— 9ja Fanta\ud83e\udef6\ud83c\udffe (@9ja Fanta\ud83e\udef6\ud83c\udffe) 1653914846
\u201clove island was so shit last year but will i still sit down at 9pm every single night to watch it? obviously\u201d— \ud835\udd95\ud835\udd86\ud835\udd8e\ud835\udd8c\ud835\udd8d\ud835\udd99\ud835\udd94\ud835\udd93 (@\ud835\udd95\ud835\udd86\ud835\udd8e\ud835\udd8c\ud835\udd8d\ud835\udd99\ud835\udd94\ud835\udd93) 1652942762
Yes, we can't stress it enough.Love Island returns to our screens on Monday 6 June at 9pm. What did we do to deserve such luck?
