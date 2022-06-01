Everyone's favourite summer reality show isn't even back yet but the hype around it certainly is.

Love Island, that glorious pantomime of chaos, airs next week and we can't wait to watch single people parade around a villa in Mallorca, sun cream and terrible chat in tow.

The internet clearly can't wait either as people have already been sharing memes online, sharing their thoughts about the contestants that have been announced, and offering a steady crescendo of anticipation leading up to the (objectively and verifiable) best eight weeks of the year.

Here are a few of our favourites because if Love Island is a cake then undoubtedly memes and reactions are its icings, and how could we eat a cake without icing?

Some people remarked on the age of the contestants:

Others criticised the photographer charged with doing the promo shots of the islanders-to-be:

Fans reminisced about series gone by:

And others just simply couldn't contain their excitement:

Yes, we can't stress it enough.Love Island returns to our screens on Monday 6 June at 9pm. What did we do to deserve such luck?

