Meet every contestant from this year's Love Island

The Love Island 2022 cast lineup has arrived, and with paramedics, microbiologists and the *tiniest* bit more diversity this year, it's set to be a summer we're glued to our screens for.

Ten singles including Michael Owen's daughter, Gemma, and Tasha, the show's first deaf contestant, are just days away from entering the villa.

In a new promo video, we get to know them a little bit more and find out what they're looking for...and it sounds like they're not afraid to step on each other's toes.



Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

