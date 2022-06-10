Love Island is in full swing now and the arrival of two new bombshells last night more than disrupted the harmony of the island.

When Ekin-Su and Afia marched into the Mallorcan house they absolutely frazzled the coasting original cast, with the girls gripping tightly onto their fledgling relationships and the boys plotting to risk it all for... Ekin-Su.

Yes Ekin-Su in particular brought tea, not least because of her confidence, direct manner, her early admission that she is on the show to meet men not make friends with girls, and because of her bizarre Spongebob Squarepants impression.

Ekin-Su you are one to watch. A producer's dream. An audience's angel. Go off.

Here's what people made of the new commander of chaos:

And there was more to last night's episode as well with Liam going on two dates and Gemma still keeping schtum about who her dad is. Here's what people made of other aspects of the episode:

Love Island is on again tonight at 9pm on ITV2. Don't tell us you were planning to do something else with your Friday night?

