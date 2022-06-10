Love Island is in full swing now and the arrival of two new bombshells last night more than disrupted the harmony of the island.
When Ekin-Su and Afia marched into the Mallorcan house they absolutely frazzled the coasting original cast, with the girls gripping tightly onto their fledgling relationships and the boys plotting to risk it all for... Ekin-Su.
Yes Ekin-Su in particular brought tea, not least because of her confidence, direct manner, her early admission that she is on the show to meet men not make friends with girls, and because of her bizarre Spongebob Squarepants impression.
Ekin-Su you are one to watch. A producer's dream. An audience's angel. Go off.
Here's what people made of the new commander of chaos:
\u201cEkin su is the biggest fucking pick me but its fine bcs she\u2019s bringing in the drama #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK\u201d— stqrly (@stqrly) 1654809818
\u201c\u201ci didn\u2019t see you guys cuddle last night\u201d EKIN SOUP WITH THE SHADE #LoveIsland\u201d— a \ud83e\udd18 (@a \ud83e\udd18) 1654807563
\u201cEkin-Su is not a bombshell, she\u2019s a weapon of mass destruction at this point because all I see is carnage. I love her. #LoveIsland\u201d— Shaughna Phillips (@Shaughna Phillips) 1654806905
\u201cWhoever found Ekin-su needs a pay rise this is riveting tv #loveisland\u201d— Chloe Burrows (@Chloe Burrows) 1654807918
\u201cEkin-Su is why I actually don\u2019t agree with complaining about influencers going on Love Island, she already had 300k followers and Fashion Nova collabs but she\u2019s been the best casting so far. As long as you make good television I don\u2019t care what you\u2019re on there for #LoveIsland\u201d— Jason Okundaye (@Jason Okundaye) 1654807808
\u201cWHY IS SHE SINGING SPONGEBOB\u2026 #LoveIsland\u201d— benteke is the goat (@benteke is the goat) 1654808081
\u201ctrying to ignore Ekin-Su being a pick me because she\u2019s bringing the drama #loveisland\u201d— Emu (@Emu) 1654807743
\u201c#LoveIsland every girl in the villas journals tonight:\u201d— love island banter (@love island banter) 1654808683
\u201cEkin-Ashu you done your thing girl, thank you for bringing the chaos #LoveIsland\u201d— dailyreactionmemes (@dailyreactionmemes) 1654810495
And there was more to last night's episode as well with Liam going on two dates and Gemma still keeping schtum about who her dad is. Here's what people made of other aspects of the episode:
\u201cGemma was begging for her turn at beer pong #LoveIsland\u201d— Bret Clement (@Bret Clement) 1654808865
\u201cLuca telling all the girls there his number 1 #LoveIsland\u201d— Oscar Henshaw (@Oscar Henshaw) 1654809570
\u201cI can\u2019t lie this episode was chefs kiss #loveisland\u201d— Murad Merali (@Murad Merali) 1654809882
\u201cdare i say it\u2026 dami is giving ovie vibes. he\u2019s so sweet and being the girls\u2019s bestie #LoveIsland\u201d— wade moffat (@wade moffat) 1654808827
Love Island is on again tonight at 9pm on ITV2. Don't tell us you were planning to do something else with your Friday night?
