After eight amazing weeks of chaos, another series of Love Island has come to an end.
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned winners of the show, bagging the £50,000 prize money but more than that, the undying love of the nation.
The pair, both 27, said they "couldn't believe" they'd won, describing their time on the show as a "dream".
Meanwhile, Gemma Owen (daughter of Michael if you've heard of him) and Luca Bish were named the runners-up, while the the third-placed couple was Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope. Tasha Ghouri, and Andrew Le Page, finished in fourth place.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Ekin-Su and Davide won England's hearts and minds thanks to their dramatic arguments that sparked meme after meme, their passionate love for each other and their shared love of carbonara.
So when they won, people were understandably excited and took to social media to express their delight.
Here's how Twitter reacted to their win:
\u201cI can\u2019t wait to go to Trafalgar Square for Davide and Ekin-Su\u2019s victory party. #LoveIsland #LoveIslandFinal\u201d— Elliot Gonzalez (@Elliot Gonzalez) 1659384055
\u201cI genuinely don't think Ekin-Su had ANY idea how loved her and Davide are and I AM HERE FOR IT. YAYYY #LoveIsland\u201d— Em Sheldon (@Em Sheldon) 1659389695
\u201cekin su and davide deserve this 50k as a fee for their entertainment alone #LoveIsland\u201d— lewys (@lewys) 1659389584
\u201cOmg the way me and toby just screamed hahahaa VERY WELL DESERVED EKIN AND DAVIDE!!\u201d— Chloe Burrows (@Chloe Burrows) 1659389618
\u201cMe, when the British public voted for Davide and Ekin Su\u201d— \u2b50 amy o'connor \u2b50 (@\u2b50 amy o'connor \u2b50) 1659389649
\u201cIf I\u2019m being honest I\u2019m very happy Gemma and Luca were humbled by Ekin-su and Davide because they were always throwing shade to them #loveisland\u201d— HabKat (@HabKat) 1659389718
\u201cEkin-Su and Davide are the best winners of this show ever. #LoveIsland\u201d— Jason Okundaye (@Jason Okundaye) 1659389655
\u201cThe peoples winners! #LoveIsland2022\u201d— SP \ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddf1 (@SP \ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddf1) 1659389633
\u201chow i\u2019m sleeping tonight knowing the best couple won love island \n\nEKIN SU AND DAVIDE \ud83e\udd0d MY WINNERS \ud83e\udd0d\n\n#LoveIsland2022 #LoveIsland #EKINDE\u201d— ella (@ella) 1659390154
\u201cThe UK public voting Ekin Su and Davide to win #loveisland\u00a0\u00a0 #loveisland2022\u201d— memescentral (@memescentral) 1659302260
\u201cYESSSSSSSS!!!! All is right with the world again! The winners of love island 2022 - Ekin and Davide!!! #LoveIsland #LoveIsland2022\u201d— SOHNI (@SOHNI) 1659389613
\u201cNeed a show of ekisnu going to Italy meeting Davide family #LoveIsland #loveisland #LoveIsland2022\u201d— m (@m) 1659388672
\u201cthe girlies bringing football home and then queen ekin being crowned in a matter of days? we are blessed #LoveIsland2022\u201d— Amy \u2601\ufe0f (@Amy \u2601\ufe0f) 1659389632
\u201cLIAR. ACTRESS. LOVE OF MY LIFE #Loveisland #LoveIsland2022\u201d— Lazypops50 (@Lazypops50) 1659385075
\u201cEkin Su carried this season and deserves the win \ud83d\udc51 #loveisland\u201d— LI22 \u2728 (@LI22 \u2728) 1659390224
\u201chow i\u2019m going to sleep tonight after knowing ekin su and davide won #loveisland2022 #LoveIsland\u201d— lily (@lily) 1659389751
\u201chow i\u2019m sleeping tonight knowing the best couple won love island \n\nEKIN SU AND DAVIDE \ud83e\udd0d MY WINNERS \ud83e\udd0d\n\n#LoveIsland2022 #LoveIsland #EKINDE\u201d— ella (@ella) 1659390154
\u201cYEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSSSS \ud83c\uddf9\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddf9\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddf9\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddf9\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddf9\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddf9\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddf9\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddf9\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddf9\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddf9\ud83c\uddf7\ud83c\uddf9\ud83c\uddf7 UP EKIN SU HIVE!!! #LoveIsland\u201d— Ash (@Ash) 1659389609
\u201cEkin Su gave us drama, heart, passion, redemption, grace, forgiveness, humour, love and she was never ever mean or badmind or spiteful and laughed at herself!! She was sweet to the other girls! She was everything!!! People's princess!!!!\u201d— Bolu Babalola (pure) \ud83c\udf6f&\ud83c\udf36 (@Bolu Babalola (pure) \ud83c\udf6f&\ud83c\udf36) 1659390393
Love Island is gone, for now, but returns to our screens twice next year for a Winter and Summer series. Some would say that is overkill, but not us!
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.