Maxton Hall is the latest drama romance series taking over TikTok

For those looking for their latest TV romance drama fix, a new Amazon Prime Video Series has been popping up all over TikTok.

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us is a German show which stars Damian Hardung as James Beaufort and Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby Bell. It is based on the popular Save Me book trilogy by Mona Kasten.

The story follows Ruby an academic scholarship student who is determined to achieve her dream of attending Oxford University and with that, she doesn't party or have money like the rest of her peers.

But Ruby's low profile soon changes when she witnesses an explosive secret after class in which she receives the attention of arrogant millionaire heir James who believes he can shut Ruby up by offering her money, however, it doesn't prove to be that easy...





James then comes up with a scheme to mess with Ruby but it soon backfires as they are forced to work together, prompting them to look past their initial judgements of one another and get to know each other better.

If you're a fan of the enemies-to-lovers and academia romance tropes, then this series needs to be on your watch list.

What has the reaction been like?

Since its release, Maxton Hall has been a hit with viewers as it became the most-watched international show of all time in its first week and has occupied the number one spot on the Prime Video Charts in more than 120 countries and territories, Deadline reported.

Plus it is in the top three in more than 50 countries including the U.S., UK, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, Canada and South Africa.

(If you've been on TikTok then you've probably seen all the different fan edits going viral too).

The first season was released on May 9 on Amazon Prime Video and there are six episodes (perfect to binge), the titles are:

Episode 1: “Under the Radar”

Episode 2: “Noblesse Oblige”

Episode 3: “Exposed”

Episode 4: “Hour of Truth”

Episode 5: “In the Eye of the Storm”

Episode 6: “A Piece of Happiness”

Here's what viewers on social media had to say about Maxton Hall:





























How can I read the Save Me book trilogy?



The plot of the first series follows the events of the first book titled Save Me, but unfortunately for book lovers the trilogy has not been published in English yet.

On Instagram, the author Mona Kasten replied to this question and commented: "Unfortunately there's no English translation yet. But maybe a publisher will pick it up in the future!"

So watch this space...

However, TikToker @nicsgamesandbooks has a solution for those desperate to read the English version.

You can read the books by purchasing Save Me, Save You and Save Us in German on Apple Books, highlighting the text, pressing 'Translate,' then pressing 'Play' to hear the English translation aloud, and repeating this for each page.

Will there be a season two?



Following the show's success, Maxton Hall has been renewed for a second season by Prime Video.

"Back to school. #MaxtonHallOnPrime will return for Season 2," the announcement on social media read, along with photos of Hardung and Herbig-Matten holding up two fingers.

A release date for season two hasn't been confirmed, it is thought by fans of the trilogy that the new series will follow the storyline that takes place in the second book Save You.

