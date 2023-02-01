Mike Lindell agrees to be interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel in the most humiliating way

Mike Lindell agreed to be interviewed on national television inside a huge arcade claw machine, and the MyPillow CEO is trolling himself at this point.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! viewers were treated to a bizarre interview between the long time US talks show host and the Trump advisor on Wednesday evening (January 31).

Since 2016, Lindell has been an avid supporter of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

MyPillow has stopped being marketed on mainstream networks as a result of purporting lies about the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2020 election and Lindell has also been banned from Twitter.

Lindell previously claimed that his strange appearance inside the claw on Wednesday was due to his unvaccinated status. However, Kimmel said on the show: “I did not insist that Mike be in a claw machine because he’s not vaccinated."

He added: “I insisted he be in a claw machine because it's hilarious. This isn’t a political statement. This is just for fun.”

MyPillow Mike Lindell’s Interview from Inside a Claw Machine www.youtube.com





Speaking on the show, the comedian admitted that he was surprised Lindell took him up on the offer to appear in the machine, saying: “To help him overcome his debilitating fear of machines, we have installed him inside a claw machine. I don’t know why I decided you should be in there.”

He then asked how Lindell only managed four Republican National Committee votes despite claiming he’d been “ahead of every single poll”.

“Do you believe this was a rigged election, too?” Kimmel joked.

Lindell said that he didn’t believe there was any fraudulent activity “‘cause there [were] no machines involved”.

The pair then went on to discuss Lindell’s unfounded claimed about rigged voting machines in the 2020 election, before actor James Adomian came onto the set in character as Lindell.

It’s the second time that Lindell has appeared on the show after making a cameo in 2021.

He posted a message on social media before his second appearance this week, writing: “I am going on Jimmy Kimmel tonight! I know I will be attacked but we have to get rid of the voting machines and I am willing to be humiliated to help get the word out and save our country!”

