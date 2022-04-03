MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said that 12 "smaller" TV stations would not allow him to appear in MyPillow commercials.

On Sunday, Lindell spoke with the Right Side Broadcasting Network to address this.

"I had 12 TV stations just the other day now say that I couldn't be in the commercials, I could only say MyPillow — I can not personally be in them," Lindell told the network.

He added: "So I want you to think about that, where they're coming to cancel out this country. They want my voice stopped; that's why everybody's got to speak up."

"And believe me, they cancelled; they will never get to sell my product again - just like those box stores," Lindell said, in reference to the many retailers who dropped MyPillow over Lindell's false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

"When you leave, it's goodbye, have a nice day."

Lindell has made baseless claims about the 2020 presidential election on many occasions, with his most recent incident of him filing a lawsuit against "all machines."

In August 2021, he put out a $5m prize for anyone who could disprove his claims that the election was rigged.

However, when a security expert named Bill Alderson, among other experts, wanted to collect the prize and said that he'd given Lindell's attorneys evidence that the claims are, in fact, bogus. But Alderson and other experts weren't offered anything.

"Every person who came specifically looking for those p-caps was very disappointed. Some were somewhat angry," Alderson told Dakota News Now.

Lindell then went on a rant on former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon's podcast and said: "It had nothing to do with my data" and that the experts were focusing on the wrong data.

"The whole rumor going around the symposium was that this data is not from the 2020 election. Well, the whole challenge was to validate data from the 2020 November election," Lindell told Bannon.

Lindell is also currently facing defamation suits from Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic for spreading election misinformation involving both of the companies' machines.