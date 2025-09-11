Molly-Mae fans defend her after NTAs win sparks pushback: 'It's not her fault'

With plenty of major awards ceremonies, controversy is never far behind – and Wednesday night’s National Television Awards were no exception. This year, the spotlight turned to Molly-Mae Hague, who took home the trophy for Best Authored Documentary.

The former Love Island star beat out tough competition, including Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me, which followed professional dancer Amy Dowden’s battle after her 2023 breast cancer diagnosis, and There’s Only One Rob Burrow, a moving documentary chronicling the late rugby league legend’s journey with motor neurone disease.

While Molly-Mae’s win sparked backlash from Facebook critics who felt other nominees were more deserving, her supporters were quick to defend her – pointing out that she had no influence over the outcome.

"It’s not her fault," many viewers argued, reminding people that the decision lay in the hands of voters, not Molly-Mae herself.

"She won because we, as the public, voted," another reiterated, as another penned: "The poor girl can’t win lately. ITV should have separated the categories, but the public voted and she won because of that. I thought she handled it with such grace, even dedicating her award to Rob and his famil,y which was really admirable."

Despite a minor wardrobe mishap on stage – when one of her shoes slipped off mid-acceptance – Molly-Mae quickly won back the room, earning praise for closing her speech with a heartfelt dedication to the late Rob Burrow.

"Just to be nominated for this award was such an honour," she shared. "I think as you guys saw, we were up against some seriously inspirational people in this category."

"To Lindsay, Rob Burrow’s wife and his children, his story was far more inspirational than mine could ever be. It was just incredible and touched me in more ways than I can explain. This one’s for you Rob, and to the other inspirational people in this category," she added.

