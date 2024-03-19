MrBeast agrees deal to host Amazon's 'greatest game show' with $5m prize

Popular YouTuber MrBeast has agreed a deal with Amazon Prime Video to host the 'greatest game show' with a staggering $5m prize for one winner.

The already successful show Beast Games on YouTube is now set to become the biggest reality competition series of all time with that eye-watering prize pot which will be the biggest single prize in television and streaming history.

Mr Beast will be the host and executive producer.

The show has been ordered to series.

MrBeast said: "My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms.

"Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen. I hope to make the YouTube community proud."

MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, has recently brought his Feastable chocolate bars in the UK to try and replicate the success of the Prime energy drink by KSI and Logan Paul.

In November 2022, MrBeast became the most subscribed YouTube creator worldwide and has 245m subscribers at the time of writing.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said: "MrBeast has captured the attention and imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world.

"We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience."

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said: "When MrBeast first told us about his concept for the show, we were blown away by his ambition to make Beast Games the biggest reality competition series ever."

A release date is yet to be confirmed.

