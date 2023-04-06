'Naked Education' show where teens see nude models sparks controversy

Channel 4's new show Naked Education has divided viewers as it includes teenagers seeing nude models in order to be educated about body image.

The series hosted by Anna Richardson, Yinka Bokinni and Dr Alex George and is a "body-positive educational series that aims to normalise all body types, champion people's differences and break down stereotypes."

For the first week, the presenters sought to debunk some of the most common myths about body hair.

At one point in the show teenagers aged between 14 and 16, were sat down to watch a group of older people strip off to display their different body types.

Each of the people that bared all shared their personal struggles with body image.

One of the adults, Kayleigh explained: "I shaved for as long as I can remember and look back on it feeling sad. I decided to leave my pubic hair. I had a partner who gave me an ultimatum and said he would leave me if I didn't shave it so I chose my pubic hair.

"There is absolutely a problem for a lot of men, growing up on porn. You don't have to explain yourself to anyone at any time."

The teens were also asked by the sexual health team whether they believed pubic hair was unhygienic, before they were informed that it is the contrary since pubic hair protects against infections.

Four adults bared all to educate teenagers about pubic hair Channel 4

They also shared their thoughts on seeing the pubic hair on bodies of naked adults.

Tyrone, 15 added: "I've never seen anything like that. I don't think, ever. It should be put out in the media that it is okay to have hair."

"When people say they're growing out their hair you think it's going to be huge bushes but it really wasn't," Lara, 16, commented.

"It's quite a daunting experience to be standing there butt naked," Elliot, 15 said.

Things took an emotional turn when one of the adults named Bethany shared she has polycystic ovary syndrome which cause more hair to grow on her body and face, where she decided to keep her beard.

"She's so open to even growing a beard. She's got a beard!" Millie, 16 who responded tearfully to Bethany's story.

"People shouldn't be judged for the way they are. It's just wrong," she said before sharing her fears on her societal expectation may impact her younger sister.

Though the show has divided viewers with some praising the show for it's body positivity.

One person said: "#NakedEducation is what we need in the U.K., too prudish by half, way too stuck in our ways, unable to see that body positivity is a necessity for the mental health of children."

"Absolutely amazing. Instead of looking at your 'normal' bodies in a book during biology at school, actually seeing them first hand and being able to ask questions first hand is wonderful," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Just watched #NakedEducation What a great show. Just what's needed especially to show teens what's normal and perfectly acceptable with our bodies. It's important that body positivity is broadcast because of what's seen as the norm online. Well done #channel4."

While other criticised the show for showing naked adult bodies to teenagers.

"Naked adults exposing themselves to 15 - 16 yr old boys and girls on TV? what the f*** is wrong with country? @Channel4 #ch4 #channel4 #NakedEducation," one person wrote.

Another person said: "Channel 4 'Naked Education' is NOT it. Showing children under 16 MINORS, people, strangers I should say, standing fully naked in front of them. WHY? Absolutely not. They do NOT need to see strangers fully naked to be educated on the body."

"What the actual f*** is this...I'm very open to most things but kids...and naked adults...come on man #NakedEducation," someone else added.

