Squid Game 2 release date teased in first look trailer

The first official look at Squid Game Season 2 has been released by Netflix but don't get too excited. It's only 18 seconds long.

The very short snippet of the hit South Korean show features Lee Jung-jae as the main character Seong Gi-hun, sporting his now red hair in an airport when he receives a phone call from a mysterious caller.

The person on the other end tells him: "You'll regret your decision." Seong then responds by saying: "I will find you."

That's the gist of the trailer but it does give a small hint as to when it'll be released. In a post on X/Twitter Netflix wrote: "Here's your very first look at Season 2 of SQUID GAME. Coming this year!."

So, there you go. Mark your calendars for sometime between now and the end of December.

