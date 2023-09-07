Here's everything you need to know about Netflix's interactive rom-com 'Choose Love'

A new film has been released on Netflix where the power is in the viewer's hands to choose how the storyline goes.

The romantic comedy Choose Love starring Laura Marano, Avan Jogia, Jordi Webber, and Scott Michael Foster was released on the streaming service on August 31.

"The steady boyfriend. The one who got away. The charming rock star. Who will Cami choose? In this interactive rom-com, her love life is in your hands," the film synopsis reads.

Similar to the 2018 Black Mirror film Bandersnatch,viewers can dictate what happens in the film by selecting out of the options presented to them, and viewers can rewatch the film and pick different choices to see how all of the different storylines pan out.





For example, at one point in the film viewers have to choose between her boyfriend Paul (Foster), her first partner Jack (Webber) and rockstar (Jogia).

So far, the film has received mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, while the critical consensus totals to a low 22 per cent.

"It’s a bit like playing The Sims if you were only given access to the most boring options imaginable," Partick Sproull of GQ UK said.

While Claire Shaffer of The New York Times described the film as "a series of disconnected, shallow interactions, each leading to a different predetermined cliché".

However, viewers seem to be a fan of the film as it has an audience score of 66 per cent.

"Interesting and enjoyable. A heartwarming rom-com with a blend of humor and romance," one viewer wrote.

Another person said: "Exactly what you'd expect. Really corny but the acting was good and the concept of the "choosing your own adventure" per say was fun."

Here are some of the best reactions on social media. Also, be warned *SPOILERS AHEAD*





@sssarraaa IDK YALL I FEEL LIKE IM MAKING THE WRONG DECISIONS ON THE MOVIE RN #fyp #netflix #episode #foryou









@laurenfromiowa This movie had me questioning all my choices 😅 #chooselove #chooselovenetflix #interactive #episode #lauramarano #avanjogia #netflix #netflixinteractive #fyp #interactivefilm













@shannonsingerr This interactive game on netflix is so fun everyone pls go play #fyp #foryou #chooselove #netflix #chooselovenetflix #trending #interactivegame #avanjogia #lauramarano #foryoupage #viral #netflixseries #love #teamrex





@hastijvdni it was honestly so fun #chooselove #chooseyouroutfit #episode #netflix #ilovethisquestion #lauramarano #fyp #fypシ









So what the different storylines?

Spoiler time - There are six different endings that can occur based on what viewers decide.

Cami gets engaged to Paul

Cami ends up with Jack.

Cami breaks up with Jack; Paul appears and proposes to Cami. She then refuses his proposal, remaining single.

Cami breaks up with Jack, then accepts Paul's proposal, and the two get married in Las Vegas.

Cami ends up with Rex and they jet off to Paris.

Cami breaks up with Rex, remaining single.

Choose Love is now available to watch on Netflix.

