There’s nothing better than finishing work over the Christmas period, slipping into cosy pyjamas and switching on a festive film.

Sure, the classics have been watched to death (hello Home Alone 2), but there’s a certain guilty pleasure in the newer, cringeworthy Christmas rom-coms. No thinking required, just pure, cheesy entertainment to replace an hour and a half of TikTok scrolling.

Netflix’s latest festive addition, My Secret Santa, has already got viewers obsessed.

The story follows Taylor, a single mum who has just lost her job. Her daughter, meanwhile, has been accepted onto a prestigious snowboarding course, but it’s way out of their budget.

Fate steps in when the ski resort advertises a temporary Santa Claus role, which comes with the perk of discounted courses for staff.

There’s just one problem: they’re looking for a male Santa.

Determined to make it work, Taylor enlists her brother and his boyfriend, who are costume whizzes, to help disguise her as Santa.

She lands the job, but chaos quickly follows. She has to work alongside Matthew, the resort owner’s son, while also keeping her real identity under wraps.





Inevitably, viewers were quick to comment on the film’s wild plot, with many joking about how bizarre the idea must have seemed in the writers’ room.

"Watched it, so bad but weirdly entertaining," one person wrote. Another added: "I LOVE THIS MOVIE SO MUCH IT'S SO CHEESY AND SO GOOD HAHAH."

A third chimed in: "But I loved ‘My Secret Santa’, I thought it was a good cheesy Christmas film."

Meanwhile, one fan summed it up simply: "And I’ll be watching it and enjoying every second."

