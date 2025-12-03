Netflix has quietly removed this feature from their app

Netflix viewers have noticed that a certain feature on their mobile app is no longer working for them.
The streaming giant has removed the ability to cast your favourite TV shows and films from your phone to your TV, with Android Authority first reporting this update.
"Netflix no longer supports casting shows from a mobile device to most TVs and TV-streaming devices. You’ll need to use the remote that came with your TV or TV-streaming device to navigate Netflix," according to Netflix's help page, as per the initial report.
Which devices are still compatible?
But it appears this has since been updated to share what specific devices are still compatible with casting - these devices are:
- Chromecast 3rd gen or older (did not come with a physical remote)
- Google Nest Hub Smart Display
- Select cast-enabled Vizio TVs
- Select cast-enabled Compal TVs
An additional condition
It means that users can no longer take advantage of a workaround where they can pick something to watch on Netflix from their phone and send it to their TV and watch it without needing to log in to their Netflix account through their TV.
So what has Netflix said?
The streamer told WIRED that they no longer support mobile device playback control as it was "not a feature that enough members use."
How have subscribers reacted?
