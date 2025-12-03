Netflix has quietly removed this feature from their app

Netflix viewers have noticed that a certain feature on their mobile app is no longer working for them.

The streaming giant has removed the ability to cast your favourite TV shows and films from your phone to your TV, with Android Authority first reporting this update.

"Netflix no longer supports casting shows from a mobile device to most TVs and TV-streaming devices. You’ll need to use the remote that came with your TV or TV-streaming device to navigate Netflix," according to Netflix's help page, as per the initial report.

Which devices are still compatible?

But it appears this has since been updated to share what specific devices are still compatible with casting - these devices are:

Chromecast 3rd gen or older (did not come with a physical remote)

Google Nest Hub Smart Display

Select cast-enabled Vizio TVs

Select cast-enabled Compal TVs

An additional condition

However, these subscribers must be on one of their ad-free plans, which start from $17.99 per month with their device to get casting support.

(So if you've got one of these compatible devices but you're ad-supported subscription at $7.99 per month, casting support still won't be available to you.)

For those who don't have these compatible devices, Netflix informed users to navigate the streaming service using the remote that came with their TV hardware.

It means that users can no longer take advantage of a workaround where they can pick something to watch on Netflix from their phone and send it to their TV and watch it without needing to log in to their Netflix account through their TV.

So what has Netflix said?

The streamer told WIRED that they no longer support mobile device playback control as it was "not a feature that enough members use."

How have subscribers reacted?

The changes were spotted by eagle-eyed users who took to Reddit to complain about the decision being made with "zero warning," with some even threatening to cancel their subscription.

"I'm annoyed, as chromecasting is the main way that I watch streaming. It gives me all of the control to use my phone as a remote control and searching for stuff is so much easier. And I'm not sure WHY the change was made," one person wrote.

" A second person said, "Casting from my iPhone while on holiday was a super helpful feature to the TV in the hotel room. What a stupid choice.

"I did not believe this at first, but sure enough I've got the same issue and if this continues, I will cancel Netflix," a third person posted.

A fourth person commented, "This is pretty much the only way I use Netflix, if this stops me from casting on my old non-smart tv, I will just cancel no other questions asked ."

