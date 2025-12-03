Every show and movie coming to Netflix in December 2025 worth watching

It's December, which means you no longer need an excuse to stay home, curl up on the sofa, and get stuck into a new Netflix show.

It's perfect timing, too, as there's a whole host of new and returning shows and movies coming to the streaming platform this month. Sure, it was a strong start with Stranger Things 5, but fear not, while you anxiously await Volume 2, there's no shortage of other binge-watches waiting for you.

Here's everything coming to Netflix in December 2025 that we think is worth the watch...

Jay Kelly has been making waves at this year's film festivals, and now it's dropping on Netflix for all of us to indulge in. Hollywood actor, Jay Kelly(aptly played by George Clooney), embarks on a journey of self-discovery alongside his devoted manager, Ron (Adam Sandler).

Release date: 5 December

Stranger Things season 5 Volume 2

We got a taste of the final season of Stranger Things on 26 November, and now, volume 2 will be landing on Netflix on Boxing Day (26 December). It's the second instalment of the final three, with the third dropping on New Year's Day. Will this be the batch of episodes where Vecna gets taken down? Watch this space...

Release date: 26 December

Man vs Baby

Following the success of Man vs Bee, Rowan Atkinson returns as Trevor Bingley for Man vs Baby. You'll be pleased to know that Trevor did end up ditching his housesitting job for a quieter life as a caretaker. However, nothing is ever simple, and on the day of the school nativity, no one comes to collect the Baby Jesus - and the responsibility falls to him. Perhaps he's not going to have such a relaxed Christmas after all...

Release date: 11 December

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

What a way to kick off our (not-so) festive film viewing than with another Knives Out mystery starring Daniel Craig and Josh O'Connor.

"Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns for his most dangerous case yet in the third and darkest chapter of Rian Johnson’s murder mystery opus", the plot reads. "When young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O’Connor) is sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), it’s clear that all is not well in the pews."

Release date: 12 December

Emily in Paris season 5

While it's still called Emily in Paris, Emily (Lily Collins) is now very much in Rome heading up Agence Grateau in Italy, and as ever, she's about to come up against more relationship and professional drama. Will this be her trigger to return to France?

Release date: 18 December

The Great Flood

A new addition to Netflix's Korean-language offering, The Great Flood "follows those holding onto the last shred of hope for humanity struggling to survive in a flooded apartment building on the last day of Earth."

Release date: 19 December

