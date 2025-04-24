Netflix's Wednesday season 2 trailer drops - here's everything we know so far

A new teaser trailer forWednesdayseason 2 has dropped on Netflix, and fans are excited to see the return of Jenna Ortega on our screens as the gothically morbid Wednesday Addams.

It's been nearly two-and-a-half years since the first season, which became the streaming giant's most popular TV series of all time with 252 million all-time viewers.

What did we learn from the new Wednesday season two trailer?

So what's next for Wednesday? In the teaser trailer, the deadpan teenager can be seen going through airport security, where the body scanner set off and she has to remove some of her prohibited belongings - brass knuckles, knives, swords, etc.

We then see security discover Wednesday's hand companion, Thing (Victor Dorobantu), but the guards are more concerned with the sun cream Thing snuck in.

Wednesday is back at Nevermore Academy. Morticia (Catherine Zeta Jones) notes it's the first time her daughter has returned to the same school "willingly" and asks Wednesday how it feels.

"Like returning to the scene of a crime," the teen replied.

She is later greeted by her upbeat roommate Enid Sinclair (Emma Meyers), who exclaimed: "Howdy roomy!"

The trailer gives us a glimpse into what supernatural adventures and mysteries will unfold for Wednesday, and this time, she has another family member joining her at the school - her younger brother, Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez)

What can viewers expect from Wednesday season 2?

“Nothing is what it seems in Season 2,” creator Miles Millar told Tudum. “Wednesday goes into this season thinking she knows Nevermore. It’s the first time she’s returned to a school willingly. But as soon as she gets back, nothing happens that she’s expecting. She thinks she’s going to be in control, that she knows where all the bodies are buried, and she doesn’t.”

How have fans reacted to the new trailer?

Social media users have been sharing their enthusiasm at the new trailer and can't wait to see what season two has in store.

One person wrote: "I will be seated."









"I fear I'm going to be locked in..." a second person said.





A third person added: "Can’t wait for this!! Give me all the macabre vibes!!!"





"Oh we're so back," a fourth person commented.









Someone else posted: "I AM SO EXCITED FOR THIS."





What is the one thing fans have complained about?

However, some fans weren't happy to hear the season is being released in two parts - the first part dropping on August 6 and the second part on September 3.

"If they don’t end this half season bulls*** especially when shows are less than 10 eps get f***ing real," one person said.





A second person agreed: "I hate 2 parts if ur not gonna release all of it, just do it weekly."





"Netflix splitting it into two parts for no reason after making us wait three years," a third person posted.

Season 2 of Wednesday will premiere on August 6 and September 3, on Netflix and season one is available to watch now.

