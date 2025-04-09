This Netflix rom-com is influencing women to breakup with their boyfriends

A new Netflix rom-com has had such an impact on viewers that it's led some of them to break up with their boyfriends - yes, really.

The film The Life List (adapted from the novel of the same name by Lori Nelson Spielman) stars Sofia Carson, Kyle Allen and Connie Britton and was released on the streaming giant on March 25 and in its first week received 24.4 million views, as per Netflix's Tudum.

If you're looking for an emotional watch that includes love, loss, grief and self-discovery, then this may be your cup of tea.

The plot follows Alex Rose (Sofia Carson), whose mother (Connie Britton) sadly passes away and asks her daughter to complete a bucket list she wrote as a teenager in order to receive her inheritance.

It's the age-old trope of a young woman living life while navigating personal struggles with identity and grief, as viewers see the payoff of her completing things she feared but always wanted to do, with the help of a man (Kyle Allen, who plays Brad), which is where the romance comes in.

These themes appear to have influenced viewers to reflect on their own lives and make big life changes themselves, such as breaking up with their boyfriend, as Carson revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"Adam [the film's writer and director] would call me all the time after test screenings, and he would say that there were so many people that would [tell him], ‘I ended up breaking up with my boyfriend,’ or ‘I ended up changing or quitting my job.’”

“That’s the beauty of this film,” Carson noted, “It’s so much more than a rom-com.”

Furthermore, it's clear from the social media reaction to the film that its core message has hit home with people.

TikToker @lifewithji_ declared how "This movie will change your entire perspective on life" and the clip has gone viral with 2.8 million views.





While others have been inspired to make their very own life lists, like TikToker @hiciiss who shared the process of creating her own, which received 1.8 million views.





TikToker @emiliagraces posted a video where she shared how the film "really changed the way I see my life."





"Just finished watching the life list and I am holding on to these 4 questions for the life of me," one person wrote.

"I just finished watching The Life List, and what really stuck with me is that it’s never too late to change and redirect your path. Life is beautiful, messy, and complicated. It doesn’t always turn out the way you expect, and that’s okay," a third person wrote.

The Life List is available to watch on Netflix.



