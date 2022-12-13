The Netflix series Wednesday has been a big hit on the streaming platform.

According to Barb, a UK television ratings organization, the spooky comedy received 3.7 million viewers on its first episode.

Wednesday beat the opening episodes of fellow Netflix series, The Crown (season five).

The series was also on the list of the top 50 shows in the seven days leading up to 27 November.

But now, the show's popularity has inspired something amongst fans - a TikTok dance craze.

The dance stemmed from a video on the platform where Lady Gaga's song "Bloody Mary" was dubbed over Wednesday's (played by Jenna Ortega) iconic dance from the show.

And with emotionless expressions, fans have since recreated the princess of goth's dance moves in videos using the same "Bloody Mary" song in the background.

The 2011 song was not featured in the show despite it being used for the TikTok trend.

One person on TikTok could be seen sauntering around the kitchen, breaking out the dance moves.

Another video showed a young woman who wore her hair in a crown braid, just like Wednesday, as she performed the dance moves without cracking a smile.

@heyitsbessma This is how i'm gonna dance at every party from now on #wednesday #wednesdayaddams

"The Born This Way" artist also joined in on the challenge, posting a clip to TikTok.

The black-and-white video starts with Gaga doing her makeup and getting braided pigtails, all before she gets into a short suit, black top, and frilly white collar, an outfit that the Addams Family would approve of.

After the look was complete, the artist emulated the ance.

"BLOODY WEDNESDAY," she captioned the clip.

@ladygaga BLOODY WEDNESDAY #fyp

The musician also communicated with the series' Twitter before posting the recreation, noting that Wednesday was welcome to visit.

"Slay Wednesday! You're welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here," she tweeted.

Wednesday's now-legendary dance in the show was choreographed by Ortega.

In other Wednesday news, Netflix shared bloopers of the actress showing her fun personality, breaking Wednesday's stern demeanour.

