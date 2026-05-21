What are critics saying about Prime Video romance series Off Campus?

Off Campus, the new hockey romance TV series was released on Prime Video last week - and it's the internet's current obsession.

Based on the bestselling book series by Elle Kennedy, Off Campus "follows an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood."

Season One follows the budding romance between songwriter Hannah and Briar University’s all-star hockey athlete Garrett agree to fake-date so Hannah can make another guy jealous, and in exchange, she helps tutor Garrett. But the deal eventually leads to feelings being caught in an “opposites attract” romance between the two.

Liane Hentscher/Prime

In the series, Ella Bright (The Crown, Malory Towers) plays Hannah Wells, Belmont Cameli (Until Dawn, Saved by the Bell) as Garrett Graham, Mika Abdalla (Snack Shack, Sex Appeal) plays Aliie Hayes, Antonio Cipriano (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, National Treasure: Edge of History) as John Logan, Jalen Thomas Brooks (The Pitt, Thanksgiving) as John Tucker, Josh Heuston (Dune: Prophecy, Heartbreak High) as Justin Kohl and Stephen Kalyn (Gen V, Motorheads) as Dean Di Laurentis.

The reviews are in...

Liane Hentscher/Prime

Off Campus has received favorable reviews from both critics and audiences, currently the series has a 93 per cent critics score and 91 per cent audience score on film and TV review aggregate website, Rotten Tomatoes - making one of the best rated shows of 2026 so far.

"The romance is elevated by genuine wit and warmth, and given a little extra heft by the traumatic backstories that are handled with more grace than you would expect," wrote The Guardian's Lucy Mangan in her four-star review.



Variety's Aramide Tinubu said, "Encompassing all of the tropes of an opposites-attract love story, 'Off Campus' isn’t reinventing the wheel, but it’s still an interesting ride."

"Off Campus might not be challenging anyone (except those with an aversion to sex scenes), but it's a show that leaves you feeling lighter – and sometimes, that's enough," said Radio Times's David Craig.

The Wrap's Priscilla Blossom describes how the show "goes further to do two things that feel increasingly important at a time when it can feel like bullies are winning all around us: It calls out toxic masculinity and shows us the importance of consent in refreshing new ways."



"The chemistry really brought it all together. I think you can tell when an actor cares about a project, and then seeing that sort of translated on screen is always really nice," said entertainment writer Bernice Corral in Refinery29's review of the series.

What are fans saying?

Liane Hentscher/Prime

There was much anticipation for the series given the popularity of the books, and at the time of writing, Off Campus is number one on Prime Video's worldwide streaming charts.

Since its release, viewers have been taking to social media to share their excitement about the series, particularly the chemistry between the character and how sensitive topics are handled.

One person said, "I think people loved it because there are no unnecessary love triangles and the main male characters aren't red flags(!!) they're actually good guys."





"One of my favorite things about Off campus is how Garrett and Hannah didn’t waste time to lock in the moment they both realized they liked each other fr. No long talk, no dragging, no unnecessary yearning & games, no unrequited love, they just immediately went for it," a second person wrote.









A third person reacted, "This Off Campus psychosis is so serious. I don't remember the last time I was this obsessed with a show."













"GENERATIONAL BUZZ AND CHEMISTRY," a fourth person added, referring to Dean (Stephen Kalyn) and Ali (Mika Abdalla).









A fifthperson commented, "Off campus is such a feel good series, you feel extremely light, relaxed, horny and good after you finish watching it, i have watched it thrice btw, same feeling."





"And the way the friends don’t rib each other out for genuinely liking a girl. There’s no jeering that you’d typically expect from boy jocks. Just encouragement, 'If you like her, go tell her.' We need more representation of male friendships like this in our media," a fifth person noted.







"Why Off Campus means so so much to me is that asides romance, they touched on other really important topics. SA, DV, CONSENT!, importance of community."







"I need season 2 of Off Campus like yesterday."





Will there be an Off Campus season 2?

Liane Hentscher/Prime

Good news! Prime Video has already confirmed that Off Campus has been renewed for a second season, ahead of season one's release.



Filming for season 2 will begin in June and end in September with creator Louisa Levy telling Variety at the premiere that "all eight scripts are written" for the upcoming season.

As for the storyline, it seems that season two will be about the romance between Dean (Stephen Kalyn) and Ali (Mika Abdalla), as they were the secondary love story in season one.

If this is the case, it means a shake-up in the order from the book series as Dean Di Laurentis and Ali Hayes's book The Score is the third in the series, being brought forward in the show - swapped with John Logan and Grace Ivers romance, The Mistake, the second in the books series.

Where can I watch Off Campus?

Liane Hentscher/Prime

All episodes of the series are now available to watch on Prime Video.

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