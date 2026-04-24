Looking for your next ice hockey romance series fix? New Prime Video series Off Campus has got you covered.

Based on the bestselling book series by Elle Kennedy, Off Campus "follows an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood."

Garrett (Belmont Cameli) and Hannah (Ella Bright) Liane Hentscher/Prime

As for season one, we see quiet songwriter Hannah and Briar University’s all-star hockey athlete Garrett agree to fake-date so Hannah can make another guy jealous, and in exchange, she helps tutor Garrett. But the deal eventually leads to feelings being caught in an “opposites attract” romance between the two.

Who is in the cast?

Logan (Antonio Cipriano), Dean (Stephen Thomas Kalyn), Tucker (Jalen Thomas Brooks) and Garrett (Belmont Cameli) Courtesy of Prime

In the series, Ella Bright (The Crown, Malory Towers) plays Hannah Wells, Belmont Cameli (Until Dawn, Saved by the Bell) as Garrett Graham, Mika Abdalla (Snack Shack, Sex Appeal) plays Aliie Hayes, Antonio Cipriano (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, National Treasure: Edge of History) as John Logan, Jalen Thomas Brooks (The Pitt, Thanksgiving) as John Tucker, Josh Heuston (Dune: Prophecy, Heartbreak High) as Justin Kohl and Stephen Kalyn (Gen V, Motorheads) as Dean Di Laurentis.

When is the release date?

Logan (Antonio Cipriano), Garrett (Belmont Cameli), Dean (Stephen Thomas Kalyn), and Tucker (Jalen Thomas Brooks) Liane Hentscher/Prime

All episodes of the series will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 13, 2026.

Will there be a season 2?

Hannah (Ella Bright) and Garrett (Belmont Cameli) Liane Hentscher/Prime

Good news! Prime Video has already confirmed that Off Campus has been renewed for a second season, ahead of season one coming out next month.

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