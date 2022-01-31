Even athletes are fans of Emily's adventures in Paris.

Retired American football quarterback Peyton Manning seems to be a fan of Emily in Paris, and people loved it.

In a Saturday Night Live skit, Manning joined Colin Jost for a weekend news update that stole the show, in which he revealed that he's been catching up on the hit show.

"Just for fun, I put on the first episode of Emily in Paris season 2," Manning said.



"And I watched the entire season straight through. Oh my God, Colin, this show was everything. Romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism, finally, not to mention a culinary tapestry so rich I can only describe it as foodporn," Manning said.

"Wow, well, I'm glad you liked Emily in Paris, but in football news, did you hear the rumours that Tom Brady might be retiring," Jost asked.

"Yeah, I'm not sure it's true, I think it's probably just speculation, but if it were me, I probably would retire if it gave me more time to watch Emily in Paris," Manning said.

"But I really think for Tom right now is just a tough decision between balancing his career and relationships, sort of like Emily."

Manning then decided to "break it down" for the audience.

"This is a classic showdown between Emily's career and her love life," he said as an animated picture of a football play-by-play with X's and O's appeared on the screen, highlighting Emily's career and love life.

"Early on, the O's were getting completely dominated by the X's, and there were a lot of X's, if you know what I mean."

"I do not," Jost responded before manning started to list all of Emily's ex-lovers as well as who she wants to be with, explained with a quarterback's eye.

In another part of the dialogue, Manning spoke about the fashion of the show and how that's "not sitting on the sidelines."

"Striped parachute pants, plaid newsboy hat, fur-trimmed cardigan, and fingerless driving gloves. She might not be driving a car, but she sure knows how to draw an episode down the field with these 'lewks.' By the way, that's 'look,' but it's spelled l-e-w-k."

Jost then mentioned how Manning could have seen "Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes" in one of the "best quarterback duals in history", but he decided to watch 10 hours of Emily in Paris.

Now, channeling Parisian fashion, Manning was sporting a red beret and said: "Sure, watching football was the safe thing to do that's what everyone expected me to do, but If I learned anything from Emily, it's to follow my passions and always be true to myself."

When people saw the clip on Twitter, they were all impressed with Manning's comedic skills. Many also thought he should consider that as a career.

Check out those reactions below:

















