Donald Trump explodes at 'obnoxious' female reporter

President Donald Trump exploded in rage at ABC reporter Rachel Scott on Monday (8 December) after she asked if his administration would commit to releasing footage of the double-tap boat strike.

Trump insisted that he never said he’d release footage of the strike, which he’d promised to make public just four days earlier, before launching into his latest attack against a female reporter.

“Didn’t I just tell you that?” Trump snapped, “You are the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place. Let me just tell you: you are an obnoxious, actually a terrible reporter, and it’s always the same thing with you.”

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.