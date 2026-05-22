Fable release update 'revealed' - and it's good news

Game studio Playground Games has given an update on the release date of Fable and it's very good news.

Fable is a reboot of XBOX's beloved fantasy role-playing game series with the last mainline release back in 2010 with Fable 3. Lionhead Studios previously developed the games but the 2026 title is being developed by Playground Games.

There have been lots of rumours that Fable could be delayed beyond its official release window of Autumn (Fall) 2026.

But according to a LinkedIn post from Playground Games, it seems Fable still remains on track.

A recruitment post said: "After the incredible launch of Forza Horizon 6 this week, the excitement across the studio is sky-high!

"But we're not done yet. With Fable coming later this year, we're continuing to recruit across multiple disciplines to bring more exceptional talent into the team."

This was posted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been having their say in the comments.

One said: "This game was announced before my daughter was born and she's about to finish kindergarten."

A second commented: "It wouldn't surprise me if it does get delayed into 2027 though, especially since you have heavy hitters such as GTA 6 or the Ocarina of Time remake coming out at the end of the year."

"I don't know why I keep having a feeling it'll get delayed to 2027 but I'd love to be wrong," a third added. "Can't wait to get my hands on it."

And a fourth agreed: "Yeah I honestly think out of Halo, Gears of War and this that this game will ultimately be pushed back till early 2027. Honestly between Wolverine and GTA 6, I don't see this standing a chance coming out between September and November, I mean maybe late December but at that point just push it till early February 2027."

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