Andrew Tate 'thanks' Vladimir Putin for 'curing' Covid by starting Ukraine war

Disgraced influencer Andrew Tate has 'thanked' Vladimir Putin for 'curing' Covid by starting the war in Ukraine.

Tate, who is who has been arrested and charged with rape, human trafficking and leading an organised crime group, sat down with ex-Fox News anchor, Tucker Carlson, for an interview spanning over two and a half hours long.

“We should all give Putin credit for curing Covid. When his invasion happened, Covid went away,” he says.

“Thank you president Putin.”

