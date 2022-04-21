Piers Morgan joked that he's "going to destroy" BBC's Ros Atkins when their shows go head-to-head

Speaking to the journalist on BBC's the Media Show in advance of the release of his new show Piers Morgan Uncensored, the controversial host made it clear he's not threatened by Atkin's presenting skills as the two joked about their competing programmes.

Atkins said: "I'd love to be watching but I'm going to be on air on BBC News so we'll see how it goes.

"I'm going to destroy you," Morgan replied with a laugh.

Morgan's new show is scheduled to launch on Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV channel on 25 April and is set to defend "free speech".



Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Speaking about its launch earlier this year, he said: "It's main purpose is to cancel the cancel culture which has infected societies around the world. I want it to be a platform for lively debate, news-making interviews, and that increasingly taboo three-letter word: fun. I also want it to annoy all the right people."

Meanwhile, the BBC's Atkins is respected for his concise explainers that unpack the most complex issues in current affairs, from Partygate to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.





Which one will you be tuning in to?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.