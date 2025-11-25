The new Apple TV+ series Pluribus made by the creators of Breaking Bad has an initial score of 100 per cent on the film review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes.

So far, two episodes of the first season have been released by the streaming service on November 7, with seven more episodes to follow - one dropping each week.

As for the storyline, the plot synopsis says: "The most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness."

The protagonist is author Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn, she also plays Kim Wexler in Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul), who is one of only thirteen people in the world immune to the effects of "the Joining", resulting from an extraterrestrial virus which has made everyone happy all the time.

Other cast members in the show include Karolina Wydra (Sneaky Pete) and Carlos-Manuel Vesga (The Hijacking of Flight 601), and guest stars Miriam Shor (American Fiction) and Samba Schutte (Our Flag Means Death).

What did critics say?

Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka in the show Apple TV+

Given that the series has an impressive 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, there were plenty of positive to favourable reviews.

Empire's Dan Jolin gave the show five out of five stars, writing: "Vince Gilligan’s long-awaited return is a compellingly strange, Black Mirror-style sci-fi satire. And there are plenty of thrills and laughs along the way."

"It’s not a slow burn exactly, but it is deliberate. At times, the momentum flags and I wonder if the show knows where it’s going; then it pulls off another magic trick and I extend its credit," The New York Times' James Poniewozik shared in his review, calling it a "wildly fanciful series that feels unsettlingly real at its core."

The Guardian's Lucy Mangan gave it four out of five stars and shared: "Pluribus has great lines and blackly funny moments but escapist fluff it is not. It’s almost as bleak as real life."

But there were also some middle-of-the-road reviews for the show, too.

The Independent's Nick Hilton gave the show three stars and wrote: "Seehorn is excellent, the premise is interesting, and Apple TV’s production work is as polished as ever. But it just isn’t gripping, feeling instead like a satire that’s unsure what, or who, it’s satirising."

"An awful lot happens in the first episode of Pluribus (Apple TV) and then not very much after that," The Telegraph's Benji Wilson said, in his three-star review with the headline: "Breaking Bad creator’s new sci-fi drama proves the slowest of slow-burns."

Pluribus isn't the first TV series to get 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes; there's even a curated list of the show on their website that got top marks.



The first two episodes of Pluribus are now available to watch on Apple TV+, with a new episode dropping each week with the final one on December 26.



