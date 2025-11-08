Kim Kardashian hilariously claps back at brutal 'All's Fair' rating

Kim Kardashian’s latest TV venture, All’s Fair, may have taken a critical battering, but she’s handling it with humour.

The Hulu legal drama, created by Ryan Murphy, premiered on 4 November with a star-studded cast including Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, and Kardashian herself.

Despite the star power, the show didn’t exactly win over critics – at least not at first.

When it debuted, All’s Fair earned a brutal 0 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes’ critics’ score, while viewers were slightly kinder at 55 per cent. As of 8 November, that number has crawled up to 5 per cent from critics and a much healthier 67 per cent from audiences.

Naturally, the internet pounced on the low score, with memes and think pieces flooding in. Never one to shy away from the spotlight, Kardashian responded with a perfectly tongue-in-cheek post.

Sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram, she joked: "Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!?

"All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus."





In her post, she included fan reactions that captured the chaos. One fan referenced the infamous 0 per cent score, writing: "Immediately pressed play."

Another went in hard, calling it "the worst acting" they’d ever seen, complete with "predictable storylines" and "ridiculous styling" – before cheekily admitting: "I'm obsessed, I need 14 seasons."









And in what might be the most accurate summary yet, another viewer declared: "All’s Fair is Scream Queens but for wine moms and millennial gays. You just don't get it."

So, love it or hate it, All’s Fair has everyone talking – and Kim K is laughing all the way to the trending page.

