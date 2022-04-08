Richard Osman has announced he is quittingPointlessafter 13 years - leaving fans of the BBC quiz show devastated.

The 51-year-old has become a daily feature on our daytime TV screens since he joined the show as a co-host alongside Alexander Armstrong back in 2009 and has appeared in 1,300 episodes across 30 series.

In a statement released by the BBC, Osman said: “Pointless has been a joy from start to finish, working alongside my friend Alexander Armstrong, backed by the most wonderful team, and for the best viewers in the world. I will miss everyone so much, but I’m thrilled that I’ll still be presenting the celebrity shows."

Though there's good news for viewers as Osman will still appear on the celebrity version of the programme as well as his other popular game show Richard Osman's House of Games.

He also noted that the success of his bestselling crime novel The Thursday Murder Club meant he couldn't keep up with his schedule.

Osman also broke the news to his 1.1m Twitter followers and wrote:

"SOME NEWS! After 13 wonderful years I'm leaving daytime Pointless, to concentrate on writing. Will still be doing the celebrity shows and 'HouseOfGames'. It has been the GREATEST pleasure and I can't wait to start watching as a viewer. Thank you to everyone!"

After hearing the news that Osman will no longer grace our screens on a daily basis, many fans shared their sadness at his announced departure.

Countdown's Susie Dent described how she was "gutted" that her "one and only fellow in Laptop Corner" was leaving the show.

BBC presenter Gabby Logan praised Osman's time on the programme as "13 years of excellence."









































The question on everyone's lips is who will replace Osman on the show - though it has been confirmed by the BBC that there will not be an immediate permanent replacement for Osman and instead there will be a series of rotating guest presenters who will join Armstrong with further details being announced later this year.

