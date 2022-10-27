Seth Rogen's popular adult-animated movie Sausage Party is coming to Amazon, this time as a TV show.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia is based on the 2016 R-rated film and will premiere on the streaming service sometime in 2024 according to a press release from Amazon Studios.

The animated series will feature voices from the original cast like Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton.

Other actors such as Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester are also set to be featured in the TV series.

"Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, Sausage Party," Rogen and co-creator Evan Goldberg said.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we’ve decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece Sausage Party: Foodtopia. It’s got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it’s exactly what the world needs right now."

Sausage Party is the second highest-grossing rated R film of all time. The film was met with positive critic reviews recieveing an 82 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.



Despite the positive critic reviews, viewers gave the film a 50 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rogen's announcement on Instagram was met with mixed reviews by fans.

“The original Sausage Party was an incredibly hilarious, outrageous, one-of-a-kind entry into the world of animation,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios.



“We are thrilled to collaborate again with Seth, Evan and their team at Point Grey, as well as our partners at Annapurna Television and Sony Pictures Television, to offer a new look into this world that will be brought to life so vividly for our global Prime Video customers.”

Plot details surrounding the show are "being kept firmly under wrappers" for now.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.