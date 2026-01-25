SNL Cold Open: 'The Trumps' award show skit blasts US President's prize obsession

It's happened again - US President Donald Trump has been mocked during the Cold Open in Saturday Night Live (SNL), this time for his obsession with awards, and it's as brilliant as ever.

Trump has long had an obsession with the Nobel Peace Prize, with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado recently giving her medal to the Republican.

FIFA has also catered to him, creating a Peace Prize award of their own to give to him when the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw was made in December.

Now, in the opening SNL skit on 25 January, Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, hosted "the first annual Trump awards" and it's as hilarious as you'd expect.

In the opening monologue, he said: "It truly is an honour to be here hosting The Trumps after that lady whose name I already forgot gave me her Nobel Prize, I thought I need more awards!"

The first award was for Trump's best picture which included the US president staring blankly when a man collapsed from a medical emergency in the White House, oddly hugging the American flag, appearing in the Epstein files and him winning the FIFA Peace Prize.

"I love me! I really love me!" he exclaimed.

Marcello Hernanzes, as Argentinian president Javier Milei, appeared on stage to present the winner for Best Foreign Film, which was "nada", before Trump ran on, grabbed the award and said: "I'm taking this award, I'm taking Greenland and I'm taking Zootopia."

Kristi Noem then won the award for Best Kiss award, scooping it for "Trump's ass". The US President once again rushed into the spotlight to snatch the award.

The Cold Open then concluded with Mike Myers returning as Elon Musk to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award for Comedy "even though he might not always intend it".

While accepting the award, Musk said: "I'm so emotionless to be here and if anyone knows humour, it's me."

Fictional versions of Carrie Underwood and a member of the Village People then played out, signing about different things Trump has destroyed over the past year.

