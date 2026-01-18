Saturday Night Live returned with its first sketch of 2026, and there was certainly a lot to catch up on.

As James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump introduced his “Cabinet of curiosities” as they gave the rundown on the capture of Nicolas Maduro and the increasing presence of ICE officers in Minnesota, along with threats to Iran.

The sketch began by mentioning the US government’s capture of the Venezuelan president earlier this month, who is now facing federal drug charges, as President Trump said the US will run the country "until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition."

"I hope everyone had a nice holiday and got what they wanted for Christmas," Johnson, as Trump said in the cold open. "I got what I wanted: My very own someone else's Nobel Prize, which I'll cherish! And in my stocking I got Maduro. Nicolás Maduro! We did a reverse Santa on him. We came down the chimney with a bag and took him away."

(L-R) James Austin Johnson as President Trump, Marcello Hernandez as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jeremy Culhane, as Vice President JD Vance. YouTube/Saturday Night Live

He then introduced his "little cabinet of curiosities, my little freaks, various monsters and nightmares from the twisted mind of Guillermo del Trump," and was joined by Marcello Hernandez as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jeremy Culhane, playing Vice President JD Vance.

Ashley Padilla played Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, where she spoke about the rising tensions and protests in Minneapolis following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

Hundreds of federal officers have since been deployed to the state by the Trump administration, who described Good as an “agitator” and a "domestic terrorist."

"Before we start, I'd like to give a quick shoutout to my hair and makeup team, who absolutely hate me," she said. "Now, obviously, there's been clashes on both sides in Minneapolis, and have we been perfect? Yes."

Ashley Padilla played Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem YouTube/Saturday Night Live

She added, "Just know, you can always count on me, because my last name is Noem, as in, do I have the situation under control? Noem, I don't."

“I know a lot of people looking at the situation in Minnesota are wondering the same thing, can I join ICE? Well, let me ask you this: is your neck wider than your head?

Padilla's Noem went on, “Are you currently wearing a Punisher T-shirt? Have you ever punched a hole in the wall because your son took a dance class? If the answer is yes, then grab a gun, any gun, and saddle up big boy!”

Colin Jost also reprised his role as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, discussed the ongoing situation in Venezuela, “Now listen up in case your ears are too fat to hear the news!” he said.

He continued, "We went into Venezuela and, como se dice? We tea-bagged their country!” and then added that the US is “gonna sack-tap Iran."

“I'm gonna tell him, ‘if Ayatollah you once, Ayatollah you 1,000 times. You don't dare kill your protesters. That's our thing!’” Jost said.

“So just remember, you F with America, we're gonna F you right back.”

