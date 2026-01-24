US president Donald Trump may have dropped his threat of tariffs on European countries over Greenland, amid claims of a “framework” of a future deal on the Danish territory being drawn up, but the White House is still entertaining the idea of America owning Greenland, thanks to an AI image shared on Friday (23 January) with one major error.

The image, posted to its official social media channels with the caption “embrace the penguin”, shows Trump walking alongside one of the animals – which is holding the US flag - towards snowy mountains with a Greenland flag on it, leaving footsteps in the snow behind them.

Except, it’s hard to “embrace the penguin” when – with the exception of the Galápagos Islands – penguins are only found in the southern hemisphere, and Greenland is located in the northern hemisphere.

And X/Twitter users were all too happy to point this out to the Trump administration:

“Nice try, we don’t have penguins,” replied Greenlander Orla Joelsen:

Canadian politician Jason Kenney wrote that “the most powerful nation on Earth” is “being run like a clown show”:

“Perhaps you shouldn’t have dismantled the Department of Education so quickly,” commented PatriotTakes:

While Danish MP Rasmus Jarlov said: “The message from the White House is clear: Trump belongs in Greenland as much as penguins do”:

It’s not the first time Trump has been ridiculed over penguins either, as the Republican decided to slap tariffs on remote islands near Antarctica last year which aren’t even inhabited by any humans, only penguins and seals.

