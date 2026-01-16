Journalist praised for asking Trump administration direct question on ICE brutality

A Journalist won praise for asking a hard-hitting question that rattled the Trump administration this week over Immigration and Customs Enforcement brutality.

At a White House briefing, The Hill columnist Niall Stanage challenged Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s claim that ICE was “doing everything correctly,” citing deaths in custody and the controversial shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent.

Rather than answer, Leavitt hit out, calling the questioner a “left-wing hack” and attacking the press.

Observers hailed Stanage’s push as the sort of accountability many say has been missing in media coverage of federal immigration enforcement.

