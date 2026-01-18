Trump gives himself a royal nickname amid tariff threats

President Donald Trump has upgraded his "Mister Tariff" nickname for something more regal.

Taking to Truth Social yesterday (January 17), he posted a black-and-white photo of himself with the words "Mister Tariff" above the image, but then immediately followed up with another post with the same photo, but this time it had the words "The Tariff King" instead.

It's not the first time Trump has declared this nickname for himself, at a White House event on rural health care on Friday, he told reporters, "I’m the tariff king and the tariff king has done a great job."

“I may put a tariff on countries if they don’t go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security,” he said.

Since then, Trump has threatened to impose new tariffs on European allies until they agree to sell Greenland to the US.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, the president said 10 per cent tariffs would come into effect on February 1, and the countries impacted would include Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland.

Those tariffs would increase to 25 per cent on June 1 and would continue until “a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.”

In response to Trump's tariff threats, British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said, "Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of Nato allies is completely wrong. We will of course be pursuing this directly with the US administration."

Meanwhile, French president Emmanuel Macron took to X/Twitter to echo a similar message, "No intimidation nor threat will influence us, neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world when we are confronted with such situations."

"Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context. Europeans will respond to them in a united and coordinated manner if they were to be confirmed."

The Netherlands' foreign minister, David van Weel, has accused Trump of “blackmail" over his tariff threats.

