Saturday Night Live is in the midst of its 51st season, and just one week one from the now-iconic viral sketch mocking Trump and his long-standing wish for a Nobel Peace Prize, the live sketch show is celebrating its 1000th episode.

The show's first episode aired on 11 October 1975, and has long been a fixture in US households with its A-list hosts and musical guests, along with its hilarious sketches.

It's not yet known what the show is planning to celebrate the milestone, but if the marking of its 50th season was anything to go by, we're in for a treat.

Here's what we know about what's coming up on SNL...

Is SNL on tonight?

Yes! Saturday Night Live airs on NBC and Peacock at 11:30/10:30c.

Who is hosting SNL on 31st January 2026?

Alexander Skarsgård will be hosting SNL for the show's 1000th episode. The actor is in the middle of two movie releases - The Moment (in which he stars as Charli XCX's tour director), and Pillion, a spicy rom-com released in the lead-up to Valentine's Day.

It's his SNL hosting debut, and he'll become the first Swedish person to host the show.

Who is the musical guest on SNL on 31st January 2026?

Cardi B is this week's musical guest. She last appeared on SNL on April 7, 2018, while promoting her album Invasion of Privacy, and pregnant with her daughter Kulture - who's now seven years old.

While on the show, she got involved in the Aidy B & Cardi B sketch alongside Aidy Bryant, so we can't wait to see what's on the cards this time around.

