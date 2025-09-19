Saturday Night Live is returning to our screens for its 51st season, and you know what that means... more hosts and musical guests appearing on the comedy sketch show.

The lineup for the first three episodes has been confirmed, and the first episode will air on October 4, so we don't have too long to wait.

Here's a round-up of everyone who has been announced so far.

Episode 1 - October 4

Kicking off the season premiere, rapper Bad Bunny will host the show for the second time after previously appearing as both a host and musical guest in October 2023, and has been a musical guest on two other occasions.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat is set to be the musical guest, making her SNL debut.

Episode 2 - October 11

Then we have SNL alum Amy Poehler returning to host the second episode, after being a castmate on the show from 2001-2008, where she hosted the Weekend Update. Poehler has since hosted twice - in 2010, and then in 2015.

The musical guest for this episode is Role Model, who will be making his SNL debut.





Episode 3 - October 18

Pop star of the moment Sabrina Carpenter is the host and musical guest for the third episode; it will be her first time hosting the show.

She previously appeared on the show as a musical guest in 2024, and also took part in the SNL50 anniversary special, performing a duet of “Homeward Bound” with Paul Simon

