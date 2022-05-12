Sophie Turner has spoken about her experiences on the set of Game of Thrones, saying that she believes filming the show’s ‘heavy’ scenes will cause her long term trauma.

The actress was just 13 when she landed her breakthrough role in the violent HBO fantasy series.

Playing Sansa Stark was Turner’s first acting role, and she’s now spoken about how she dealt with the show's dark subject matter at the time.

Turner, now 26, told The Cut: “The subject matter was so heavy that I just developed a coping mechanism of just having the most fun in between takes, so I wouldn't get traumatised.”

She added: “I’m sure I'll exhibit some symptoms of trauma down the road. At that age, I don't think I could comprehend a lot of the scene matter.”

Speaking about the help she received from her family, the actress went on to say: “And the first few years, I had my mom with me because she was chaperoning me, so she would be very helpful and give me snacks.”

Sophie Turner first starred as Sansa at the age of 13 HBO

Her character, Sansa, suffered through one of the most harrowing storylines in the entire series throughout the course of the show’s eight seasons.

The early seasons saw Sansa married to infamous villain Joffrey Baratheon, who showed her character’s head to her on a spike in one of the biggest talking points from the show’s first season.

Sansa was later married to Ramsay Bolton, and the most controversial scene in the entire series sees the character rape Sansa. Actor Iwan Rheon, who played Ramsay, previously described filming the scene as the ‘worst day of his career’.

Speaking to Metro, he said: “That was horrible. Nobody wanted to be there. Nobody wants to do that, but if it’s telling a story then you have to tell it truthfully."

“They didn’t sensationalise it or anything," he said. “It was very, very hard watching. It’s a horrible thing that happens, unfortunately, and it shouldn’t be. It was the worst day of my career.”

