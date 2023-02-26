South Park has caused a stir over the past week with its notorious Prince Harry and Meghan Markle episode – but now, people are pointing out that their take on William and Kate was just as bad, if not worse.

The show's writers thrive in poking fun at high profilers in their cartoon comedy, with Trey Parker and Matt Stone recently admitting the show gets sued quite a lot.

Now, people are revisiting a South Park episode dedicated to the 2011 Royal wedding. The ep titled 'Royal Pudding' shows a band playing 'the march of a thousand farts' while a spoof of the late Queen 'queefs' in the front row.

The popular show emphasised the strange "traditions" of the ceremony.

When the character of William walks down the aisle, onlookers throw Captain Crunch cereal as opposed to confetti. His to-be-wife then shows up labelled as "pure of heart, strong in body, hot in the face".

The newlyweds dip their arms in a batch of butterscotch pudding before the wedding takes a dramatic turn when the princess gets kidnapped.

The abbey collapses and the bride is trapped in a cube. The scenes to follow are focused on rescuing the princess while the wedding continues to go ahead. The ending shows the prince ripping off his princess' arm.

The recent Harry and Meghan episode brought claims by The Spectator that Markle is "annoyed by South Park but refuses to watch it all."

She is also said to be "upset and overwhelmed" by the show's depiction of the pair.

Royal commentator Neil Sean also claimed that the ex-royals' legal team are watching closely. "According to sources close to the ex-royals, it appears that, like so many things with Meghan and Harry, this may have legal ramifications attached," he said.

"Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister."

Such claims have been shut down, according to The Post, which said the couple's rep denied they would be suing, calling it "frankly nonsense … totally baseless and boring".

