South Park creators break silence after savage Harry and Meghan episode

South Park creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, have spoken out about the threats that they have received throughout their careers following the controversy surrounding a new episode that brutally mocked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Despite the cartoon characters not being explicitly named, the episode cruelly referred to the female as the Prince's "Instagram-loving b**** wife."



The ep titled 'The Worldwide Privacy Tour' saw the ginger character promoting his book Waaaagh – seemingly a nod to Harry's memoir Spare, released last month.

Comedy Central writers Parker and Stone have now broken their silence during an episode on the Basic! podcast.

While the characters weren't explicitly named on the podcast and the writers didn't address Harry and Meghan directly but did say that much of their work has led to them "getting sued".

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The duo touched on a 2005 episode called 'Trapped in the Closet and Coming Out of the Closet' which mocked Tom Cruise and Scientology. They said: "Everyone knew Scientology was so litigious. People in Hollywood were scared of Scientology at the time because they would just sue you."

"I think that got us going. The Tom Cruise episode was really about getting sued. I mean, poking openly litigious people and seeing where the line is and what you can say. They picked a fight with us and we just went with it. That episode is what that is about — they bullied Hollywood and scared people into [fearing] saying the word ‘Scientology.'"

It comes after claims by a The Spectator source that Markle is "annoyed by South Park but refuses to watch it all."

She is also said to be "upset and overwhelmed" by the show's depiction of the pair.

Royal commentator Neil Sean also claimed that the ex-royals' legal team are watching closely. "According to sources close to the ex-royals, it appears that, like so many things with Meghan and Harry, this may have legal ramifications attached," he said.

"Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister."

Their rep since told The Post on Tuesday (21 February) that Harry and Meghan thought the episode was "all frankly nonsense … totally baseless and boring" and denied they would be suing the comedy series.

The episode saw main character Kyle call the couple the "dumb prince and his stupid wife," adding: "They have this huge jet parked in front of my house and they keep on wanting me to buy their book."



Another scene accused the character of 'Meghan' of "bossing" her husband around, saying: "I’m sick of hearing about them! I can’t get away from them! They are in my f***ing face!"

In a third scene, the couple appeared on Good Morning Canada demandingtheir right to privacy and sharing their hate for journalists.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.