The second season of Squid Gamehas been out for five days, and fans have been eagerly sharing their theories about the characters and plotline - but there's one particular game they believe could actually be rigged.

Like in season one, there are hundreds of cash-strapped players who sign up to play children's games where winning and losing is the difference between life and death in an attempt to win a massive cash prize of ₩45.6 billion (around £24.8 million).

Protagonist and previous Squid Game winner Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) aka Player 456 re-enters the game in season two, determined to get his revenge on the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) with the ambition to end the games for good this season.

He's joined by police officer, Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) in this effort, who has the same goal after finding out the Front Man is actually his missing brother, Hwang In-ho.

But, this revenge has some obstacles, due to the Front Man joining the game by disguising himself as Player 001, which only complicates matters.

There are some new games in season two, but the first iconic game from season one is back - Red Light, Green Light.

Players need to reach the finish line, by moving when Young-hee, a large robotic doll that has her back turned and says "Green light" in Korean - but must not move when she says "Red light". As soon as she turns back around, she scans for any movement, and players caught are eliminated and shot.

In the first season, we saw a bloodbath as players panicked when realising the deadly consequences of losing the game, but in season two, Gi-hun had already warned players when not to move, from his previous experience playing.

This meant fewer players were being killed initially (not exactly what the VIPs wanted to see) - that is until a bee flies onto the face of Player 196 which causes her to instinctively move, causing her grisly demise.

Could this be(e) a coincidence? Screen Rant's Amanda Mullen isn't convinced, as she wrote: "They obviously want the tournament to be a bloodbath, as that's the entire reason the VIPs watch it."

"If the first challenge doesn't kill anyone, that would be massively disappointing for them."

She added: "And so, it seems probable that the bee is planted by the Games' organisers with the intention of causing panic, and thus, more deaths."

It seems viewers agree as they echoed their theory online.

One person wrote: "I wonder if maybe that was a robot bee sent out by the Front Man to get somebody to move".

"How did a bee get into a controlled environment?" another person asked.

This, along with Player 001 being The Front Man and the last Player 001 from the previous series similarly deceiving Gi-hun, it's hard not to assume the games are rigged.

